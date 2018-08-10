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Passion of the Christ - Way Truth Life, Love, Faith , persecution, Comforter
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45 views • August 10, 2018
Passion of the Christ film cuts - God Father, Son Jesus Christ, Holy Spirit - Persecution, Helper/Comforter, Love your enemies, The Good Shepherd, Love Commandment, Faith/Believe Commandment, The Way Truth Life, Body and Blood - Bread and Wine.
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