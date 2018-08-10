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Globalists Preparing To Activate Plans To Control The American People
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6668 views • August 10, 2018
The globalists have planned for years to drop the hammer of censorship on the American people. Infowars will expose these and future plans and that’s why they fear Alex Jones.
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