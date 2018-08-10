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BUTTER KLUTZ
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55 views • August 10, 2018
In this absurdist film, a young waiter reveals that he is a klutz... but ONLY with butter. Filmed entirely in Coney Island, this is one of an ongoing series of such films which are totally original and not meant to look, sound, or feel like mainstream Hollywood films. Starring Nick Taylor in the title role, and Bessie Amato, who had just completed an ID (Investigation Discovery) documentary and was glad to have the chance to show her comedic side.
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