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EC Comics Publisher William Gaines VS. Dr. Fredric Wertham
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41 views • August 10, 2018
Coinciding with the infamous McCarthy red scare hearings of the early 1950's was the biggest case of censorship in the 20th century which lead to the comics code authority in 1955.
Here is a snippet from the senate hearings on juvenile delinquency in 1954 which pit EC comics publisher William Gaines against Dr. Frederic Wertham.
Subtitulada en español
Here is a snippet from the senate hearings on juvenile delinquency in 1954 which pit EC comics publisher William Gaines against Dr. Frederic Wertham.
Subtitulada en español
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