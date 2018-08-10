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Breaking the Sound Barriers of Disease
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12 views • August 10, 2018
Knowing your own voice takes on new meaning if you begin to consider the possibility that the sounds of your voice may be a holographic representation of all that you are, all that you can be. Imagine a future in which our individual vocal frequencies represent our identification; where the use of frequency based biomarkers contained within our voice can be used to keep us healthy and emotionally balanced.
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