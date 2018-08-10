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Philadelphia Releases Illegal. He Then Raped a Child.
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494 views • August 10, 2018
"After he was released free in those sanctuary streets he raped a child. It was a sanctuary city for everyone but the innocent... the mayor broke the law to protect a criminal that twice broke the law and then turned around and broke the law again, this time at the cost of a child's safety and innocence." —Dana Loesch
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