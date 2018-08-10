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Dana Loesch: Patricia Arquette Admits That Liberals Want a Gun Ban
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87 views • August 10, 2018
"I did engage Patricia Arquette. It was interesting how she and others expressed an interest to essentially ban all semi-automatic firearms. When you're talking about banning AR-15s, what about other semi-automatic rifles? Basically, that was the admission that it was an all out ban on all semi-auto." —Dana Loesch
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