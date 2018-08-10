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The Total Purge Of Infowars Is Only The Beginning
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706 views • August 10, 2018
The left is now admitting that, after the censorship of Alex Jones, their next targets are conservatives like Stephen Crowder and those that dare to question global warming theories.
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