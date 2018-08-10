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The SkyPilot Revelation: Signs from The Holy Spirit - "A BrideGROOM and His Bride"
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182 views • August 10, 2018
Acts 2:17-19 In the last days, God says, ‘I will pour out my Spirit upon all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy. Young men will see visions, and your old men will dream dreams. In those days I will pour out my Spirit even on my servants-men and women alike- and they will prophesy. And I will cause wonders in the heavens above and signs on the EARTH below- blood and fire and clouds of smoke.
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