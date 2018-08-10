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Dana Loesch: CNN, MSNBC Won't Cover Armed Resource Officer
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8 views • August 10, 2018
"I'm assuming that we won't see any stories on CNN, on MSNBC, on any of those talking head circuits, about this hero, this armed resource officer, who did the opposite of what Scot Peterson did, who did the opposite of what Sheriff Israel did, who did the opposite of what Robert Runcie did and he stood up for those students." —Dana Loesch
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