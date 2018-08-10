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Do You Stand with Illegals or with our Military?
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63 views • August 10, 2018
Dana Loesch has a question for Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein over the Schumer Shutdown: “Who are you going to stand with? Are you going to stand with those who enter the country illegally, or are you with our active duty military and American citizens? #SchumerShutdown
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