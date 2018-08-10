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Dana Loesch: Media Take Issue with Defending Children
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5 views • August 10, 2018
"No, you're not hearing anyone in the media talk about it, because it disrupts their narrative. They don't like the idea of individuals being able to defend themselves … They do take issue with defending our most vulnerable and our most innocent and as a mother, I will never understand that." —Dana Loesch
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