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We Cannot Afford to Repeat Past Mistakes
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4 views • August 10, 2018
"Blaming good, honest people for the acts of murderers is wrong, divisive and not the answer. Passing new gun control laws won't protect our kids, because criminals willing to commit murder will never obey the law." - Chris W. Cox
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