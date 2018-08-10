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Stinchfield: Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy Lies About NRA
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10 views • August 10, 2018
"He calls us a terrorist organization, the most patriotic group of people in America. You are talking farmers, you are talking lawyers, you are talking firemen, policemen, teachers and, yes, people in Connecticut. Oh by the way Governor Malloy, we actually have members in your state, lots of them, and they're not too happy with you." —Grant Stinchfield
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