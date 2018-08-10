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Your Life Is In Your Hands Take Responsibility
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6 views • August 10, 2018
It's time to stop the blame game & get real. It's not the fault of others that you feel bad and aren't the success you say you want to be. Pull yourself together & be honest. Who are you saying you are? What are you blaming, who do you blame? You can live a different way if you put your heart and mind into it. You have more power than you've been led to believe you do, take it and create your life your way.
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