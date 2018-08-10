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Understanding the Lawsuits Against Alex Jones
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322 views • August 10, 2018
There's the reality, then the perception of the reality as driven by competitors called Mainstream Media. If you just believe the propaganda and don't seek the truth for yourself, you are living in a fake reality created by globalists and fake news. You've taken the blue pill.
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