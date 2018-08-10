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5 TIPS TO PREPARE YOUR HOME FOR SALE- EDDIE SANTOS REALTOR
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177 views • August 10, 2018
I got this info from a great article displayed in Slide at end and created a pretty cool video!
If you are looking to buy or sell in the Bay Area CA contact me!
MANY BUYERS TODAY WANT MOVE IN READY HOMES!!
Eddie Santos. Realtor BFRE01174224
Genesis Real Estate
My Sell 510-813-1132
Email [email protected]
www.eddiesantoshomes.com
#VTownAgent
24 Years in the business
If you are looking to buy or sell in the Bay Area CA contact me!
MANY BUYERS TODAY WANT MOVE IN READY HOMES!!
Eddie Santos. Realtor BFRE01174224
Genesis Real Estate
My Sell 510-813-1132
Email [email protected]
www.eddiesantoshomes.com
#VTownAgent
24 Years in the business
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