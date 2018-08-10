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LAS VEGAS 32 BULLITS, LIFE ECHO
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155 views • August 10, 2018
HDRCFXCornwall is the video creator
Their turn to start answering. With every word, they dig the hole deeper.
What do you think these clowns will try next? Random clones, in identical clothes, treating the dead, at different locations, during the same burst of gunfire?
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
Their turn to start answering. With every word, they dig the hole deeper.
What do you think these clowns will try next? Random clones, in identical clothes, treating the dead, at different locations, during the same burst of gunfire?
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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