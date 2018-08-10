© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nights In Ecuador - New Original Acoustic Guitar Instrumental
Follow
2
Share
Report
248 views • August 10, 2018
This is a new track I just composed using the Dr. Rhythm DR-770 for my bass and drum tracks, and I used three guitar tracks and then play live on the melody solo track. Some of the influences for this song are musicians like Strunz and Farah with a little Steve Morse flavor.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.