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JIM FETZER "THE RAW DEAL" (8-9-18) CALLERS, PAUL FROM CA, CENSORSHIP
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28 views • August 10, 2018
JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (8-9-18)) Callers, Paul from CA, censorship
Sandy Hook, 9/11, and MSM discussed. Paul, one of the regular callers is today's guest. Callers second hour of the show.
More information on false flags can be found on jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post this video.
Sandy Hook, 9/11, and MSM discussed. Paul, one of the regular callers is today's guest. Callers second hour of the show.
More information on false flags can be found on jamesfetzer.org and moonrockbooks.com
Permission given by Dr. Fetzer to post this video.
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