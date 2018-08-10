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LAS VEGAS 30: KABOOOM
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121 views • August 10, 2018
I hope many of the other investigators will now see the shocking truth, and focus their efforts in the right direction. No Attack Helicopters, Saudi Arabian Snipers, Multiple gunmen or old men in their hotel rooms. We got had, look if you dare, but brace yourself, for the truth.
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