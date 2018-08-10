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DE ROMA A CRISTO - Ex-Jesuita Alberto Rivera
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26 views • August 10, 2018
DE ROMA A CRISTO - Ex-Jesuita Alberto Rivera
Poderoso testimonio del ex-jesuita Alberto Rivera. La experiencia de alguien que fue librado de esa orden, e iba en progreso conociendo la verdad en la biblia, hasta que murió.
Poderoso testimonio del ex-jesuita Alberto Rivera. La experiencia de alguien que fue librado de esa orden, e iba en progreso conociendo la verdad en la biblia, hasta que murió.
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