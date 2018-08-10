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Dutch Corruption
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26 views • August 10, 2018
Leading politic party members resign in The Netherlands
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ton_Hooijmaijers
https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2013/07/24/het-gaat-niet-best-met-vvder-johan-houwers-1276609-a860515
https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2015/02/27/mark-verheijen-legt-lidmaatschap-tweede-kamer-neer-a1418288
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivo_Opstelten
https://www.nu.nl/politiek/4007390/opstelten-en-teeven-stappen.html
https://joop.bnnvara.nl/nieuws/vvd-senator-loek-hermans-stapt-op-vanwege-wanbeleid
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ton_Hooijmaijers
https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2013/07/24/het-gaat-niet-best-met-vvder-johan-houwers-1276609-a860515
https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2015/02/27/mark-verheijen-legt-lidmaatschap-tweede-kamer-neer-a1418288
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivo_Opstelten
https://www.nu.nl/politiek/4007390/opstelten-en-teeven-stappen.html
https://joop.bnnvara.nl/nieuws/vvd-senator-loek-hermans-stapt-op-vanwege-wanbeleid
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