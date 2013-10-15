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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday October 15 2013 Full Length
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11 views • August 10, 2018
On The October 15, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Paul Joseph Watson Hosts & We Interview Joel Gilbert. News Covered: US Senate Says Right To Bear Arms Is Debatable. EBT Card Users Threaten Rodney King Style Riots. Hidden Messages In New 100 Dollar Bill. School Girls Threatened With Hate Crime Charges For Complaining About Transgender Bathroom Harassment.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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