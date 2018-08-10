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Mehdi Hasan says Non-Muslims and Atheists live like Cattle, and Homosexuals are like paedophiles
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123 views • August 10, 2018
Mehdi Hasan ranting and preaching that non-Muslims, unbelievers and atheists live like cattle and animals. He also equates homosexuals with paedophiles and sexual-deviants.
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