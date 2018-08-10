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Reflections On Love & Courage - Three Poems by M.N. Hopkins
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14 views • August 10, 2018
These are three original poems by me that were put into video form for your viewing. I write under the pen name of M.N. Hopkins.
I hope that you enjoy this video and will share the my poetry with your friends.
1. We Are Lighter Keepers
2. It Need Not Be So
3. Fear Is Not Our Own
I hope that you enjoy this video and will share the my poetry with your friends.
1. We Are Lighter Keepers
2. It Need Not Be So
3. Fear Is Not Our Own
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