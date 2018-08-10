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Dan Bongino: John Oliver's Feature on NRATV
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23 views • August 10, 2018
Former Secret Service Agent and NYPD Officer Dan Bongino joins Grant to share his reaction to John Oliver's feature piece on NRATV. Grant and Dan thank John Oliver for the free advertisement as he played some of NRATV's best content. Stinchfield airs live on NRATV weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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