© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch Calls Out Sheriff Israel's "Cheap Shot"
Follow
0
Share
Report
204 views • August 10, 2018
"I've been a Second Amendment supporter and an NRA lifetime member for a long time. That was a cheap shot by the sheriff [Sheriff Israel] because he's trying to cover his backside." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.