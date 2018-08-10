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Police Officer Brutalized by Presumed Drug Addict
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88 views • August 10, 2018
"I'm not here to lecture anyone on the morals and ethics of this, but I bring it up because there are a lot of people on the left side of the political aisle that seem to have embraced violence as a tactic. When you see people who have actually had to deal with the ramifications of uncontrolled, horrible violence and the tragedy that can come from it, maybe you'd have a different take." —Dan Bongino
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