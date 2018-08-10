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School Officials Denied Parkland Murderer Help He Asked for
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293 views • August 10, 2018
"The maniac who massacred 17 innocent people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida this past February, had actually asked for help from school officials and the school administration months before his rampage, but was subsequently denied... the murderer then purchased weapons that he would then go on to use in his killing spree a year later." —Dana Loesch
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