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Dana Loesch: NRA Fights for Due Process
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41 views • August 10, 2018
"We have to protect due process. It is unfathomable to think that millions of law-abiding Americans are gonna be held accountable for the ineptitude of the government … Doing what's best for your kids not only means protecting them and making sure they’re safe in school, but protecting due process so that they may enjoy it when they become adults." —Dana Loesch
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