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Dana Loesch: Jim Acosta Is A Crybaby
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139 views • August 10, 2018
"Jim Acosta believes that the president owes the press an apology for negatively reacting to the multitude of inaccurate and outright false stories written about him, his family, members of his administration and his policies... The threat of a free press, to a free press, resides from within the press." —Dana Loesch
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