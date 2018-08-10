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ASE30DH SMOKE GAS DETECTOR EMERGENCY ESCAPE SYSTEM with 30 Minute Smoke Hood
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7 views • August 10, 2018
World's ONLY System Giving 100% Protection for Escape from Toxic Smoke - Smoke / Gas Detection w/ Emergency Lighting / Audible Alarm / 30 Minute Smoke Hood. Toxic Agents detected: Carbon Monoxide (CO ), Cyandide Gas ( HCN ), Chlorine Gas ( HCL), Methane ( CH4 ), LPG, Propane ( C3H8 ), Methyl Alcohol, Methanol ( CH4O ), Ethyl Alcohol, Ethanol ( C2H5OH ), Benzyl Alcohol (C7H8O ) and Toxic Smoke. Order through WWW.ASE-SAFETY.COM
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