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Dan Bongino: We Must Harden Our Schools
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29 views • August 10, 2018
"We have to harden up our schools. You know we secure everything in life that matters. Our cash ... Hollywood celebrities, singers, professional athletes they all have armed guards. You ever go to a Yankees game or a Major League Baseball game? There's armed police all over the place, but our kids aren't worthy of the same? Explain that to me." —Dan Bongino
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