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Kimmel, Fonda Are Exempt from Star Removal by Virtue of Their Liberalism
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519 views • August 10, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel, Peter Fonda, and Bill Cosby get the pass when it comes to immorality, but Donald Trump gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed because he's a Republican.
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