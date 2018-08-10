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Magnitsky through Sherlock's Eyes
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75 views • August 10, 2018
Maginitsky Act and the global connections a $4.7 billion line of credit from the IMF and funds disappearing from the Republic Bank with Edmond Safra fleeing to Monaco and dying. Thousands of prisoners die each year in US prisons from lack of medical attention why is Magnitsky's death shocking and crucial. https://100r.org/2017/10/magnitsky/
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