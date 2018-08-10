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Chaplins "DICTATOR" Final Speech Echoing TRUMPS FAREWELL SPEECH
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244 views • August 10, 2018
Chaplins "DICTATOR" Final Speech Echoing TRUMPS FAREWELL SPEECH
"Stop Tyranny" Speech by Charlie Chaplin - The Dictator Words that reflect on today's perilous times.
ANTIFA, The Left and Democratic Party no different than the Real Nazis of the 20th Century under Adolf Hitler.
Protect Democracy, Protect Liberty, Protect the Republic of the United States - One Nation Under God with Liberty & Justice for ALL !
"Stop Tyranny" Speech by Charlie Chaplin - The Dictator Words that reflect on today's perilous times.
ANTIFA, The Left and Democratic Party no different than the Real Nazis of the 20th Century under Adolf Hitler.
Protect Democracy, Protect Liberty, Protect the Republic of the United States - One Nation Under God with Liberty & Justice for ALL !
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