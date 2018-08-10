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DOCTORED ( FAKE ) NEWS to Fit the National Interest
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82 views • August 10, 2018
How News is Doctored by the MSM ( Main Stream Media ) to Fit the National Interest - Who's National Interest ?
What is the Truth Anymore ? Not MSM ! - - LEARN & TELL THE TRUTH with TOMMY ROBINSON - INFOWARS.COM - BREITBART - DRUDGE REPORT - GREG HUNTER - Milo Yiannopoulos - Dennis Rodman - Mark Dice - Stephan Molyneux - Dave Janda - Lionel Nation - Paul Joseph Watson - Roger Stone - Scott Adams - Tucker Carlson - Steve Pieczenik - Max Keiser and Millions of Patriots around the World !
What is the Truth Anymore ? Not MSM ! - - LEARN & TELL THE TRUTH with TOMMY ROBINSON - INFOWARS.COM - BREITBART - DRUDGE REPORT - GREG HUNTER - Milo Yiannopoulos - Dennis Rodman - Mark Dice - Stephan Molyneux - Dave Janda - Lionel Nation - Paul Joseph Watson - Roger Stone - Scott Adams - Tucker Carlson - Steve Pieczenik - Max Keiser and Millions of Patriots around the World !
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