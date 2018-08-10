© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Live Alien Beings on Mars!
Follow
0
Share
Report
232 views • August 10, 2018
Incredible mars anomaly found in NASA's Sol 1044 Curiosity Right Mastcam (M-100), captured what appears to be another cover-up by NASA, the Medusa Rover Strikes Again! NASA has many tactics for covering up anomalies on Mars, like turning all life forms into Rock, in this image there appears to be 2 Martian Beings, there is a can like object between the 2 beings, could be a Cane or Scepter, Tool or Weapon, could also be a breathing device for the smaller being,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.