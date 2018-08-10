© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Prepared Do You Want To Be???
Follow
0
Share
Report
176 views • August 10, 2018
How prepared do you want to be? With everything that is going on today, just how comfortable do you want to be if SHTF? Danny talks about the level of preparedness that most are expecting to have and how they would need to prepare to live those standards.
Check out all the Porch Time videos on Deep South Homestead on Youtube. youtube.com/c/deepsouthomestead
Join our FaceBook group Deep South Homestead Gathering Place
Deep South Homestead
PO Box 462
Wiggins, MS 39577
Check out all the Porch Time videos on Deep South Homestead on Youtube. youtube.com/c/deepsouthomestead
Join our FaceBook group Deep South Homestead Gathering Place
Deep South Homestead
PO Box 462
Wiggins, MS 39577
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.