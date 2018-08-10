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The Marketing Of Madness: Are We All Insane?
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27 views • August 10, 2018
The definitive documentary on psychotropic drugging—this is the story of the high-income partnership between drug companies and psychiatry which has created an $80 billion profit from the peddling of psychotropic drugs to an unsuspecting public.
But appearances are deceiving.
How valid are psychiatrist’s diagnoses—and how safe are their drugs?
https://www.cchr.org/
But appearances are deceiving.
How valid are psychiatrist’s diagnoses—and how safe are their drugs?
https://www.cchr.org/
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