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What is Truth - S.01 Ep.04 - What happens to the Dead?
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7 views • August 10, 2018
Just what is death? What happens when you die? Do the dead know what the living are doing? Will you meet loved ones again? Where do we meet again? Why does God allow death? Why does He allow Christians to die? Is death a punishment or a reward? Are you lost forever if you die without converting?
Millions believe in some type of life AFTER death… What does the bible say about death? Which of our beliefs originate in tradition? The good news is that God has a plan that works for everyone.
Millions believe in some type of life AFTER death… What does the bible say about death? Which of our beliefs originate in tradition? The good news is that God has a plan that works for everyone.
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