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NO DRIVER LICENSE REQUIRED IN THE US or anywhere - the truth.
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178 views • August 10, 2018
A Licence is permission to do something that is illegal, stop being bluffed by these legal tricks (licence, registration, etc) they are to take away your freedoms & property, attorneys are behind all this, they are parasites, millions of people drive without licences worldwide (a licence is only for commercial activity i.e.: commerce) you are in the private - you needing a licence is a GIANT SCAM.
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