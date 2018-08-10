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Judge Anna Riezinger - 02-20-2016 RBN (in Defence of Humanity)
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46 views • August 10, 2018
GUILTY OF PERSONAGE: the crime of knowingly misrepresenting a living man or woman as a legal fiction - some form of corporation, such as a trust, public utility, or foundation.
GUILTY OF BARRATRY: Named after the BAR Association for good reason. The crime of knowingly bringing false claims & charges based on PERSONAGE in order to use foreign statutory law against living people.
http://www.annavonreitz.com
GUILTY OF BARRATRY: Named after the BAR Association for good reason. The crime of knowingly bringing false claims & charges based on PERSONAGE in order to use foreign statutory law against living people.
http://www.annavonreitz.com
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