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Psychiatry: An Industry of Death
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137 views • August 10, 2018
Through rare historical and contemporary footage and interviews with more than 160 doctors, attorneys, educators, survivors and experts on the mental health industry and its abuses, this riveting documentary blazes the bright light of truth on the brutal pseudoscience and multi-billion dollar fraud that is psychiatry.
We think you have the right to know the cold, hard facts about psychiatry, its practitioners and the threat they pose to our children. Get the truth.
https://www.cchr.org/
We think you have the right to know the cold, hard facts about psychiatry, its practitioners and the threat they pose to our children. Get the truth.
https://www.cchr.org/
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