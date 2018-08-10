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Moving Forward! ~ 9. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! AUG 2018
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9 views • August 10, 2018
This was my index video as a last post on the service of YouTube. It is a SHAME they do NOT support our most vital FREEDOMS as Americans. BUT WELCOME TO INDIAN TRACE on REAL.VIDEO! LET FREEDOM RING!
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Political Interest LINK: “Was Deep State Involved In Banning Infowars?”:
https://www.real.video/5819252322001
Comments?! [email protected]
Political Interest LINK: “Was Deep State Involved In Banning Infowars?”:
https://www.real.video/5819252322001
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