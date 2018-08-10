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BIRTH Certificate fraud
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190 views • August 10, 2018
The: State BIRTH Certificate, is the legal instrument that removes a mans sovereignty and birth right to his land and common law and changes such a mans status to a citizen of a Corporation bound only by the Law of the Sea, operating under the Capitis Diminutio Media jurisdiction: Piracy. "John Doe Smith", becomes: "John Doe SMITH"
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