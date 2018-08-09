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Australian Constitution, ban BAR members (lawyers) worldwide.
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94 views • August 09, 2018
William Shakespeare - "The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers". The Rule of Law in Australia that is being ignored by foreign members of the BAR & the US Corporation called "The Australian Government"...Australia has been sold out by a US corporation called COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA - a private corporation registered at the Securities Exchange Commission in Washington DC ABN:122 104 616.
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