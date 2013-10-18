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Infowars Nightly News Friday October 18 2013 Full Length
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5 views • August 10, 2018
On The October 18, 2013 Broadcast Of The Infowars Nightly News, Gigi Ernetta Hosts & We Interview Jon Corbett. News Covered: House panel questions firms paid for troubled ObamaCare website. Obamacare woes widen as insurers get wrong data. Apologist for Assassination of Americans to Be Named as New Homeland Security Chief. Obama's DHS pick a major Democratic donor, senators question credentials.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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