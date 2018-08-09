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Kevin Spacey Can Have a Star, but Not President Trump
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83 views • August 09, 2018
"It's no surprise that the West Hollywood City Council has voted to remove President Trump's star from the Hollywood walk of fame... for all of their vaunted virtue with this move, it's really difficult to take it seriously when both Kevin Spacey and Bill Cosby's stars are right by President Trump's." —Dana Loesch
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